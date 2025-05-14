Collector calls for promoting PMDS on a large scale

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has instructed agriculture and horticulture officials to take up Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) extensively across the district to improve soil health and boost Kharif crop yields.

He held a review meeting with the officials on Tuesday to assess the progress and preparedness for PMDS implementation.

During the meeting, the Collector inspected the PMDS seed kits and discussed the sowing process with the concerned officers.

He stated that PMDS offers multiple benefits to farmers and informed that each kit comprises seeds of 30 different crops. Farmers are advised to sow 10–15 kilograms of seeds per acre, and a target of 50,000 kits has been set for distribution ahead of the Kharif season. He emphasized that every farmer should take up PMDS between the mango harvest and paddy transplantation periods to ensure better productivity.

The Collector highlighted that PMDS improves soil fertility, promotes biodiversity, and increases organic carbon levels among other benefits. He further directed officials to encourage PMDS even in non-APCNF villages and ensure that at least 25 seed kits are cultivated under each gram panchayat. District Agriculture Officer Prasad Rao, Horticulture Officer Dasaratharami Reddy, and Project Manager A Shanmugam were present in the meeting.