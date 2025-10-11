Live
Collector calls for public awareness on price reductions under GST 2.0
Chittoor: DistrictCollector Sumit Kumar has stressed the need for consumers to be fully aware of the price reductions brought about by the implementation of GST 2.0.
Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Super GST – Super Savings’ exhibition in Chittoor on Friday, organised by the Commercial Taxes Department in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, the Collector said the Central government has introduced significant reforms in the tax system through GST 2.0 to benefit the common man.
He noted that the two-day exhibition aims to create awareness among the public about the new GST structure and its advantages. A total of 44 stalls featuring electronics, kitchenware, micro-irrigation equipment, handloom products and other sectors including LIC have been set up.
Collector Sumit Kumar said that the government has revised the GST slabs to ensure benefits reach all sections of society and urged people to make the best use of the reduced tax rates. Boards displaying the reduced prices are being set up at shops, and awareness programmes are being conducted in schools, colleges, and hospitals, he added.
Mayor Amudha, Deputy Mayor Rajesh Kumar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Prasad, Joint Commissioner (GST) A Ravindra Nath Reddy, and Assistant Commissioners P Mahesh Kumar, Deepthi, and B Srinivasulu Reddy were among those present at the event.