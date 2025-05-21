Collector conducts surprise inspection at APSRTC bus stand

Anantapur: Anantapur District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V conducted a surprise inspection of the APSRTC bus stand in Anantapur on Tuesday and directed officials to maintain utmost cleanliness in the premises. Expressing displeasure over garbage being dumped indiscriminately, the Collector instructed that fines must be strictly imposed on shop owners who fail to use dustbins.

During the inspection, the Collector observed that waste was being thrown outside instead of into bins and ordered the immediate implementation of sanitation measures. He emphasised regular inspections by officials and directed that dustbins be placed in front of all stalls. For not having dustbins, two shops were each fined Rs. 25,000 and ordered to remain closed until further notice.

The Collector also instructed that the entire bus stand premises and areas in front of stalls be kept clean, drainage systems be regularly cleaned, and garbage is not dumped randomly. He called for clearly visible name boards at bus platforms and for potholes to be filled and CC roads to be developed. Restrooms must also be cleaned daily, he added. During the visit, the Collector interacted with sweepers to understand their work and spoke with passengers to assess the available amenities.