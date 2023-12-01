Collector Dilli Rao inspects EVM godown

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao inspected EVMs and VVPATs storage godown at Gollapudi and monitored storage facilities and security here on Thursday

Collector instructed the revenue and police department officials to work in coordination for the protection of EVMs and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) being stored in the godowns.

As part of the preparations for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due next year, the district administration is gearing up to conduct the polls and doing arrangements for it. Collector Dilli Rao said as per the directive of the Election Commission of India the district administration will send a detailed report on the godowns and storage of EVMs and VVPATs.

District Revenue officer SV Nageswara Rao, Collectorate election cell superintendent Ch Durga Prasad and others were present.