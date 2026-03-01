Collector distributes NTR Bharosa pensions at Upparapalli

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Saturday personally distributed pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme by visiting beneficiaries’ homes in Upparapalli village of Anantapur Rural mandal.

Interacting with the beneficiaries, the Collector enquired whether the pensions were being credited regularly on the first of every month, whether secretariat staff were delivering them at their doorstep, and if they were facing any issues. Beneficiaries expressed satisfaction, stating that the pensions were being delivered at home and were of significant financial support.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand said pensions are being distributed on the first of every month at beneficiaries’ residences. As March 1 falls on a Sunday, the distribution was advanced to February 28 as per government orders. He stated that the process is being carried out smoothly across the district and that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure full coverage. He also assured action on public grievances raised during the visit.

Among those who received pensions were Juturu Peddakka (Rs 10,000-dialysis beneficiary), Bandi Rogappa (Rs 4,000-old age), Bandi Lakshmidevi (Rs 4,000-widow), P. Simha (Rs 6,000-disability), Juturu Kondamma (Rs 4,000-widow), and Kummara Balanjaneyulu (Rs 6,000-disability). Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister. The Collector later reviewed the Unified Family Survey. Tahsildar Mohan Kumar, MPDO Divakar, village sarpanch Savitri, MPTC Nagalakshmamma, and other officials were present.