Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara directs officials to make arrangements for Pulse Polio

Ongole: District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the district officials to give wide publicity on the importance of Pulse Polio and make arrangements for the successful conduct of the programme in the district.

Speaking in the review meeting held in the collectorate with the officials from the medical and health and other departments, the collector ordered them to organize awareness programs on polio and make a success of pulse polio from January 19 to 21. He ordered them to shift the vaccine to the remote places early.

He asked them to send the specially appointed team and vaccine in special vehicles.

He ordered the officials to issue instructions to Anganwadi workers, ANMs and ASHA workers about their duties and responsibilities and warn them that action will be taken on people negligent in duty.

He said that they will be made responsible for the government receives a complaint about the unavailability of drops or any discrepancies are reported later.

The Collector said that there are 357464 children in the 36.70 lakhs population in the district. He announced that they are arranging 2502 pulse polio centres with 10008 staff and 255 route supervisors to administer them.

He said that 176 mobile teams, 460 other teams will monitor the functioning of these centres arranged at all places including the railway and bus stations.

The AJC K Narendra Prasad, DMHO Dr K Padmavathi, DIO Dr P Padmaja, SMO Dr Rashmi, RDOs, municipal commissioners and representatives of various clubs also participated in the programme.