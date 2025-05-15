Collector emphasises public awareness during mock drill

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V stressed the importance of public awareness and readiness during unforeseen disasters. As part of preparedness efforts, a large-scale mock drill was conducted at Rajahamsa Apartments, near RTC bus stand in Anantapur on Wednesday, involving key government departments.

Speaking to the media, the Collector said the drill aimed to demonstrate how various departments—fire, police, revenue, SDRF, NDRF, and medical coordinate during emergencies like bomb blasts, gas leaks, or structural collapses.

The exercise simulated a fire incident in the upper floors of the apartment, showcasing rescue operations, emergency treatment, and evacuation procedures. Children and youth actively participated and were educated through quizzes with prizes for correct responses.

The Collector emphasised that even during ceasefires under “Operation Sindoor,” public alertness is crucial. Officials explained the use of advanced rescue tools and methods for diffusing explosives. The drill highlighted the government’s disaster response strategies and the bravery of frontline workers. Officials encouraged residents to understand their roles in assisting authorities during real emergencies.

DRO A Malola, District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy, RDO Keshava Naidu, DMHO Dr EB Devi, Tahsildar Hariprasad, SDRF personnel, and staff from fire and medical departments were present.