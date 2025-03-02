Collector flags off rally to mark Int’l Women’s Day

Nandyal : In view of International Women’s Day on March 8, various programmes will be organised for a week to promote women’s empowerment, as per the directives of the Central and State governments, said district Collector G Rajakumari.

On Saturday, she flagged off International Women’s Day rally, which started from Indoor Stadium and proceeded to Municipal Office in Nandyal town. Collector Rajakumari said that as part of the International Women’s Day weeklong celebrations, the first day’s event would focus on welcoming the birth of a girl child by planting trees on her name. She emphasised the importance of recalling and celebrating the achievements of women in the past. She also highlighted the need to identify and support women facing challenges in society, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance to grow and succeed independently. The Collector noted that if a woman excels as an entrepreneur, she not only involves thousands of other women, but also help them achieve financial stability. She stressed that parents should cultivate the mindset of educating their children, regardless of gender, to help them become successful individuals and contribute to society’s progress. The government is implementing several welfare schemes to promote women’s financial empowerment, she added. Earlier, Collector Rajakumari participated in a tree-planting event at the Indoor Stadium. Additional SP Manda Javali Alphonse remarked that women are excelling in all fields on par with men, establishing their unique identity and earning recognition in society.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, Additional SP Manda Javali Alphonse, Women and Child Welfare Department PD Leelavathi, district senior officials, and others participated in the event.