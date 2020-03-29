Collector G Veera Pandiyan: First corona positive case in Kurnool

Kurnool: The District Collector G Veera Pandiyan, has officially confirmed of registering first Covid-19 positive case in Kurnool district. Despite stringent measures taken to combat the deadly virus a positive case was registered on Saturday.



In an official statement released to media personnel, the collector said that a 23-year-old resident of Rajasthan state working as railway gang man and residing at Nossam village in Sanjamala mandal has tested positive. A week ago, he has come to Kurnool from Rajasthan. After reaching Kurnool he suffered from fever and headache. First, he visited a local doctor and later a doctor in Nandyal. On the doctor's advice, he was admitted in isolation ward in Kurnool Government General Hospital on March 24, said the collector.

The blood samples of the patient were sent to virology departments at Anantapur and Tirupati and the departments have declared that the patient's samples have yielded positive result. According to Covid-19 positive protocol 3 kms surrounding the Nossam village was declared as containment zone and the 7 km radius was declared as Covid-19 buffer zone. Transportation to the village has been completely halted and steps were taken to extend the essential commodities to the villagers. With the coordination of Superintendent of Police (SP), Fakkeerappa Kaginelli stringent police bandobast was arranged, stated the collector. The Collector further said that the village Nossam has been divided into four sectors. Medical screening tests have been conducted to all 4,242 people in the village and around 18 persons were identified of having had contact with the patient were shifted to quarantine at Banaganapalli government hospital. Entire village was disinfected by spraying insecticide and sanitized totally, added the collector.

Veera Pandiyan said that quarantine centres at 14 constituencies with 1,600 beds have been set up with doctors and medicines ready. A 200 bedded isolation ward was arranged at Kurnool General Hospital. Apart from KGH isolation wards were also set up at Vishwa Bharati medical college and Santhi Ram medical college.

In view of the first positive case registered in Kurnool district he made an appeal to the people to stay indoors and save from affecting from the deadly virus.