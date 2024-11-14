Collector highlights need for basic amenities in housing colonies

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi reviewed the status of housing layout projects and infrastructure in these colonies with officials from various departments and field staff at Collectorate.

Addressing the meeting, she instructed officials to implement an action plan with a special focus on essential amenities, such as electricity, drinking water supply, and garbage collection in housing colonies designated for low-income families. She emphasised the need to expedite house construction within the housing layouts.

Electricity and Rural Water Supply (RWS) departments are asked to prepare plans for developing electric lines, roads, drinking water supply, and proper drainage systems. Minor works should be undertaken by the respective gram panchayats, she added.

She advised that temporary electricity connections be replaced with permanent ones and that the electricity lines be organised appropriately within the necessary layouts. Since these houses are within the gram panchayat limits, she requested that local panchayats address sanitation and other facilities accordingly. Collector announced that she would visit the Velugubanda Housing Layout with officials from various departments on Saturday. Housing Project Director-in-charge KL Siva Jyothi, RWS SE BV Giri, APEPDCL SE T Tilak Kumar, District Panchayat Officer-in-charge M Naga Latha, and field officers from the Housing Department attended the meeting.