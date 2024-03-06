Collector inspects problematic polling centres in Kovur

Nellore: As part of measures for the smooth conduct of ensuing elections, District Collector M Harinarayanan along with SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy inspected problematic polling centres at Damaramadugu and Penuballi villages in Kovur Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

First the Collector visited the polling centre set up at the Zilla Parishad High School at Damaramadugu village. On the occasion, the Collector discussed the law & order issues with the SP and directed him to ensure smooth and fair elections by deploying additional forces.

Later, he inspected 66 and 67 polling booths at Penuballi village which has been listed under hypersensitive and severe problematic villages’ category in Kovur constituency.

On the occasion, the Collector interacted with the villagers to know about the problems they face at the time of polling.

Responding to the plea of villagers on full-fledged security arrangements, Harinarayanan directed the local police officials to concentrate on the issue.

The Collector appealed the people to extend their cooperation to the government for the smooth conduct of elections.