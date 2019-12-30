Collector J Nivas inspects biogas works in Khazipet

Srikakulam: District Collector and Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) special officer J Nivas inspected several areas in the city on Sunday.

He inspected works of biogas plant at Khazipet where garbage is being processed to produce gas. He collected information from public health and sanitary wing officials and staff on separation of dry and wet garbage.

They informed the collector that over 70 tonnes of garbage was produced every day across the city. They also said that modern tools and machines were required at the bio-gas manufacturing plant to process garbage on quick pace with high quantity.

He also inspected some shops in the city and enquired about usage of plastic carry bags and covers. On the occasion, the collector said that use of plastic bags was a crime against environment and suggested the shop owners not to use the plastic carry bags.

Later the collector verified water supply point and purification process in the city. He said that Rs 3.50 crore was allotted for purchase of filters to purify water as per the World Health Organization norms. SMC Commissioner M Geetha Devi, Assistant Collector under training A Bhargava Teja, public health, sanitary, water supply and engineering wing officials accompanied the collector.