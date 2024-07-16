Live
Collector, JC laud swimming championship winners
Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi congratulated the swimmers who won gold, silver and bronze medals on behalf of Eluru district in 9th sub-juniors and juniors state swimming championship held at Kurnool.
The winners met the district collector and joint collector B Lavanyaveni at the Collectorate on Monday.
Congratulating them on the occasion, collector wished them to show their best performance at the national-level and win more medals in future.
Joint collector Lavanyaveni also congratulated athletes who won the swimming championship.
DSDO B Srinivasa Rao, District Swimming Association Secretary I Mallikarjuna Rao and others were present. In the sub-junior section D Swami Naidu won five gold medals in various categories in swimming.
B Dhanush Sai won two gold medals in the junior category, while P Raghuram won two bronze medals. MD Sidhra won three silver medals and one bronze medal in sub-junior category. CH Poorni won the silver medal in the 1,500m freestyle category in the junior category. J Yashaswini won a silver medal and P Shragvita bagged a silver medal.