Collector Krithika Shukla pays surprise visit to ZP high school

Gollaprolu(Kakinada District): Collector Krithika Shukla, in a surprise visit to the ZP high school here, expressed shock at the untidiness and inadequate facilities prevailing in the school. She along with joint collector S Illakkiya inspected Shri Sheth Peraji Lumbaji Zilla Parishad high school at Gollaprolu of Pithapuram mandal in the district on Saturday. Collector inspected bathrooms, classrooms, furniture and other materials of the school. She also examined the attendance register of teachers.

Further, expressing dissatisfaction over the headmaster's performance of school duties, she questioned how they are teaching classes in such untidy and ill-kept surroundings. She instructed the HM to take necessary steps for keeping the school tidy and in hygienic conditions.

The collector interacted with the school children and elicited information regarding food and welfare schemes, uniform, books and Amma Vodi scheme. She also asked particularly about teachers and their mode of teaching and their sense of punctuality in attending the school as well as classes. She expressed anger over the poor quality of the food and negligence of the HM. She also enquired about the menu as per the standards prescribed by the government. She inquired about students' attendance, their level of understanding and their progress. She also visited the classrooms and observed the mode of teaching by the teachers.

Collector exhorted students to study with focus. She suggested that teachers should introduce a few words in English every day in the classrooms. She also made it clear that the state government would encourage English medium in every school in the state. "Oxford dictionaries were given to all students in the schools. The school children should acquire better skills in English and attain higher goals in life," she said.