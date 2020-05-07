Collector M V Seshagiri Babu says Trains to shift migrants from Gudur, Nellore

Nellore: District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu directed the officials to chalk out plan for shifting migrant labourers from Gudur and Nellore railway stations taking due precautionary measures.



Reviewing with the officials here on Wednesday, he said trains should run from Gudur for passengers of Bihar and Odisha states and another train from Nellore for passengers up to Bihar.

The Collector asked the officials to prepare a list of the migrants for forwarding it to the railway authorities for assigning the special trains.

He also said 2,043 migrants from Bihar and 1,277 from Odisha were working in the district at various organisations.

He said the seating arrangement should be made as per the guidelines of the government following physical distance and suggested there shouldn't be more than 54 persons for each coach.

The Collector said the same physical distancing strategy should be followed in the buses too where only 25 passengers should be accommodated.

He said thermal screening should be conducted on each passenger and the managements have to bear the fare and other expenditures under Corporate Social Responsibility. Each person should be provided required support for their food, water bottles and masks. Staff members concerned should coordinate with the railway staff.

All migrant population should be communicated about their berth and coach number and the timings of trains. Seshagiri Babu asked the District Coordinator of Health Services Dr L Chennaiah to arrange medical teams at the railway stations for medical examinations and other measures. Joint-Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar, Trainee Collector Kalpana Kumari, DRO G Mallikarjuna, Gudur Sub-Collector R Gopala Krishna, Kavali Sub Collector Ch Sridhar and RDO Hussain Saheb were present.