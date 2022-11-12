Collector Madhavi Latha warns against sand mining near bridges

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha clarified that sand mining should be done in Godavari river catchment areas only as per government regulations. Pointing out that some persons are deliberately violating the rules, she warned them with slapping criminal cases.

On Friday, the Collector held an emergency meeting with the representatives of Boatsmen Associations and the officials of irrigation, railway, mines, revenue and special enforcement board in her office.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha said that the bridges constructed on Godavari river are very important for public life, hence their conservation is vital. She said they have noticed that sand is being excavated near the pillars of the Godavari Bridge. The sand diggers didn't stop despite railway department often telling them not to do sand mining near the bridge, she added. After the newly formed East Godavari district, NOCs have been issued to 76 boatman societies on both sides of Godavari river for sand excavation, she said. The Collector clarified to the boatsmen societies that no sand mining should be done within 500 meters of the bridge. Sand mining with machines in the river is totally prohibited.

SEB Joint Director M Ramadevi recalled the recent incident of the Gujarat cable bridge collapse. Sand mining was the cause of the accident, she said.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Assistant Director of Mines department M Vishnu Vardhan, Deputy Director B Ravi Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officers S Malli Babu and A Chaitra Varshini, Senior Engineer in Railways M Ganesan, Irrigation Executive Engineer R Venkateswarlu, members of Boatsmen Societies and others attended the meeting.