Collector orders expediting housing projects

Puttaparthi: Collector T.S. Chetan has directed housing officials to expedite the ongoing housing projects in the district.

Addressing a review meeting at the Mini Conference Hall in the collectorate on Tuesday, the collector emphasized the government’s prestigious plan to conduct a mass “Gruhapravesam” in June and hand over 3 lakh houses to beneficiaries across the state. He stated that 10,368 houses must be completed in the district by June 12, but 7,020 of them are still pending.

The collector instructed those reviews on housing progress be held at the division level under the supervision of RDOs and also at the mandal level by local officials. Noting that the summer season is favorable for construction, he urged engineers and field staff to meet their targets.

He reiterated that housing construction is a vital component of the government’s “Swarnandhra Vision 2047,” which aims to ensure housing for all by 2029. Additional Financial Assistance for SC/ST/BC Beneficiaries:

The collector outlined special financial assistance announced by the state government under the AP Housing Scheme. SCs: Rs. 50,000, BCs: Rs. 50,000, STs: Rs. 75,000, PVTGs: Rs. 1,00,000. This aid is being implemented through a dedicated G.O. He mentioned that 466 beneficiaries have availed housing loans so far, and highlighted that eight mandals — including Kadiri Urban, Dharmavaram Urban, Lepakshi, Ramagiri, Somandepalli, Hindupur, and Kothacheruvu — are lagging in progress. He urged housing officials to conduct awareness programs and ensure better progress at the field level. The meeting also included a review of housing projects from 2019 to 2024, with discussions on various layouts, construction stages such as foundation, walls, and roofing under Option III.

Housing PD Venkata Narayana, Deputy Executive Engineers T. Shankar Lal Naik, G. Srinivas, B. Shiva Kumar Naik, K. Venkataramana Reddy, and other officials participated in the session.