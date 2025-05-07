Live
- Pawan Kalyan Supports Operation Sindoor, says it's a lesson for Pak
- The Mental Health Benefits of Daily Meditation Practice
- PM Modi delivered justice, taught Pak a lesson: Delhi CM on Operation Sindoor
- 'Jai Hind', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans reverberate nationwide after 'Operation Sindoor' strikes terror in PoK camps
- PM Modi briefs Cabinet on Operation Sindoor, says mission executed flawlessly
- IPL 2025: Hardik could've gone for three sixes too: Jayawardene defends giving 19th over to Chahar in loss to GT
- Mamata Banerjee’s post hailing India after ‘Operation Sindoor’ attracts snide comments on social media
- Cabinet approves expansion of academic, infrastructure capacity of 5 IITs
- India heading to become 3rd largest economy, Pakistan on brink of collapse
- Meta Wins $167M Verdict Against NSO Group Over WhatsApp Spyware Attacks
Collector orders expediting housing projects
Collector T.S. Chetan has directed housing officials to expedite the ongoing housing projects in the district.
Puttaparthi: Collector T.S. Chetan has directed housing officials to expedite the ongoing housing projects in the district.
Addressing a review meeting at the Mini Conference Hall in the collectorate on Tuesday, the collector emphasized the government’s prestigious plan to conduct a mass “Gruhapravesam” in June and hand over 3 lakh houses to beneficiaries across the state. He stated that 10,368 houses must be completed in the district by June 12, but 7,020 of them are still pending.
The collector instructed those reviews on housing progress be held at the division level under the supervision of RDOs and also at the mandal level by local officials. Noting that the summer season is favorable for construction, he urged engineers and field staff to meet their targets.
He reiterated that housing construction is a vital component of the government’s “Swarnandhra Vision 2047,” which aims to ensure housing for all by 2029. Additional Financial Assistance for SC/ST/BC Beneficiaries:
The collector outlined special financial assistance announced by the state government under the AP Housing Scheme. SCs: Rs. 50,000, BCs: Rs. 50,000, STs: Rs. 75,000, PVTGs: Rs. 1,00,000. This aid is being implemented through a dedicated G.O. He mentioned that 466 beneficiaries have availed housing loans so far, and highlighted that eight mandals — including Kadiri Urban, Dharmavaram Urban, Lepakshi, Ramagiri, Somandepalli, Hindupur, and Kothacheruvu — are lagging in progress. He urged housing officials to conduct awareness programs and ensure better progress at the field level. The meeting also included a review of housing projects from 2019 to 2024, with discussions on various layouts, construction stages such as foundation, walls, and roofing under Option III.
Housing PD Venkata Narayana, Deputy Executive Engineers T. Shankar Lal Naik, G. Srinivas, B. Shiva Kumar Naik, K. Venkataramana Reddy, and other officials participated in the session.