Collector orders maintainence of cleanliness in AP Model School

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari conducted a surprise inspection of AP Model School in Gosapadu mandal on Thursday. She instructed school authorities to maintain cleanliness in the school premises and classrooms. Noticing a leakage issue in the RO plant, she directed the headmaster to get it repaired immediately.

The Collector emphasised keeping school library clean and to ensure that only books, chairs, racks, and other library-related materials are stored there, without any unnecessary items. While inspecting school bags, she inquired about the number of bags indented, distributed, and remained. She questioned why more bags were indented than required and asked for a detailed report on the matter.

Regarding Atal Tinkering Lab, Raja Kumari sought a report on the practice of conducting tests with students sitting on chairs without writing pads. She also instructed the authorities to ensure that all lab rooms remain accessible and are used regularly instead of keeping them locked.

Additionally, she directed that the school’s medical rooms and storage areas near the stairs be kept clean. The Collector also ordered the school management to clear scattered IFP boxes and ensure that the premises remain well-maintained.