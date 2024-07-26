Collector P Ranjit Basha orders steps to prevent road accidents

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has ordered the officials concerned to take necessary steps to prevent road accidents and also to prepare an action plan to streamline traffic snarls. Along with SP G Bindu Madhav, he held a review meeting with the officials concerned at the Collectorate’s mini conference hall here on Thursday.

Stating that around 51 blackspots and 52 accident-prone spots have been identified on highways, the Collector directed the officials of National Highways, Road and Bridges and Panchayat Raj departments to take necessary steps to prevent accidents at the identified spots.

The National Highway Authorities of India-40 (NHAI) were told to construct an underpass or approach road near Orvakal Airport as Orvakal is being developed as Industrial Corridor. Ranjit Basha asked the NHAI Project Director to speak on the issue. The NHAI authorities were told to solve traffic problems at Venkaiah Palle Yellamma temple.

The Collector further ordered the officials concerned to prepare an action plan to streamline traffic snarls in the city limits. He enquired about traffic jams at Bellary Chowrasta, Raj Vihar and Collector office. The Municipal Commissioner and police personnel were told to pursue alternate arrangements for street vendors and auto stands. His further instructions to the officials include to ensure stray animals do not come on the roads; to reduce space of traffic signals, which occupied larger space; not to allow RTC buses to stop in the middle of the road. SP G Bindu Madhav said the visuals of several CCTV cameras are not very clearly visible and stressed the need to install CCTV cameras to detect burglaries.

Transport Commissioner Sreedhar gave a powerpointpresentation on road safety.