Collector pays surprise visit to KGH

Visakhapatnam: Better facilities should be provided to patients and their attendants who visit King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment, said district collector A Mallikarjuna.

Paying a surprise visit to KGH here on Monday, the collector said that patients who are getting admitted to the government hospital should be discharged after a complete recovery at the earliest.

During the visit, he inspected the 200-bed rest facility arranged as free accommodation for the patients and their attendants. He said basic facilities should be arranged so that the attendants accompanying the patients can be comfortable.

Similarly, Mallikarjuna suggested providing a waiting hall facility for the caretakers of the patients who arrive at the emergency ward.

The park in front of the KGH administration building must be developed and a water fountain should be facilitated, he said. He also said an arch should be constructed at the entrance of the hospital and the adjoining parking lot should be developed.

KGH superintendent P Ashok Kumar, AP Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation executive engineer Naidu, doctors and officials from various departments were present.