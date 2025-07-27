Collector pulls up officials over condition of tribal welfare hostel

Nandyal: District collector G Raja Kumari conducted a surprise inspection of the tribal welfare hostel in Allagadda on Saturday and expressed grave concern over classes being held in a dilapidated, unsafe building.

She reprimanded hostel and engineering department officials for their negligence and ordered the immediate relocation of students to a safer facility to resume academic activities without delay. During the inspection, the collector observed significant structural damage that endangered the students‘ safety. Despite media reports five days prior highlighting the hostel‘s poor condition, no action had been taken. Taking strong exception to this inaction, she directed officials to temporarily send the 192 resident students home and expedite their transfer to an alternative facility.

Given the heavy rainfall in the district, she warned that continuing operations in the unsafe structure could have serious consequences. Officials informed the Collector that arrangements were underway to shift the students to a newly constructed building on Kandukur Road. She instructed them to ensure a smooth relocation and to equip the new facility with all necessary amenities to support uninterrupted academic activities.

The collector also advised the principal to prioritize proper infrastructure in the new hostel.Later, she visited the under-construction tribal welfare hostel on Kandukur Road, urging engineering officials to maintain quality standards and complete the project swiftly. She further directed welfare officials to assess all hostels district-wide to ensure no students reside in structurally unsound buildings.The Collector also inspected the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Padakandla, expressing dissatisfaction with its unhygienic conditions, damaged classrooms, and poor maintenance. She ordered immediate repairs and sanitation measures to address these issues.