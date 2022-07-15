Collector S Dilli Rao inaugurates DPRO office

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Information department has been acting as a bridge between people and the government while spreading the details of welfare programmes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Fee reimbursement, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, YSR Aasara, Jagananna Todu and others, stated District collector S Dilli Rao.

On Thursday, he inaugurated the new office of the district information and public relations officer situated on the premises of State Guest House here.

The personnel of the information office has been regularly providing news of the Central and State Ministers, people's representatives and senior officers to the media, he said.

The new office had been equipped with modern facilities.

The Collector said that 100 days completed since the formation of NTR district and everyone has been working hard to lead the district towards development. The construction of classrooms in various schools across the district has been going on a brisk pace under Nadu-Nedu scheme and new buildings for Sachivalayms, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and health clinics is also going on.

The Collector said special focus laid on the maintenance of solid waste management centres. The district is leading in NREGA works, while efforts are being taken to complete Jagananna Colonies across the district. Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha works would be completed as per the schedule.

District revenue officer K Mohan Kumar, additional director of Information department Swarnalatha, Joint directors Kiran Kumar and Kasturi Bai, DIPRO U Surendranath, DPRO SV Mohan Rao, publicity assistant VV Prasad, assistant engineer V Varaprasad, audio visual supervisor A Saibaba and other staff were present.