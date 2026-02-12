Collector, SP review traffic for Pushkaralu

Rajamahendravaram: In view of the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri and Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore conducted a field inspection on Wednesday to review measures related to traffic movement, diversions and parking arrangements for vehicles arriving from various regions into the city.

The collector and SP held discussions with officials on the need to prepare a comprehensive route map for RTC buses, private travel buses, cars, autorickshaws, and two-wheelers.

They suggested identifying large parking spaces near major junctions and operating special shuttle buses from these points to various ghats to transport pilgrims and bring them back through the same routes.

The officials inspected routes from Vemagiri Centre to Dowleswaram Cottonpeta, Bommuru Centre, Vemagiri and the RTC Complex for vehicles coming via Ravulapalem and Kakinada through the Anaparthi Canal Road.

They also reviewed traffic regulation, parking diversions and the issue of special passes for local residents on routes covering Vemagiri Centre, Dowleswaram, Bommuru, Morampudi, RTC Complex, East Railway Station Road, Lalacheruvu, Katheru and up to Kotilingala Revu.

She appealed to the public and donors to come forward voluntarily to support the successful conduct of Pushkaralu and Sivaratri festivities.

SP Narasimha Kishore said additional police and traffic personnel should be deployed at major junctions and vehicle movement should be diverted in a phased manner.

He also suggested creating special corridors for emergency vehicles and using modern technology such as CCTV surveillance and drone monitoring.

Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena, SDC in-charge RDO K Bhaskar Reddy, RMC engineering officials, Rural Tahsildar Srinivas, MPDO Armstrong, CI Kasi Viswanath and other officials participated in the inspection.