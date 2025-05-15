Collector stresses need for stronger SHG support

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar underlined the importance of strengthening financial support for members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through various government schemes and bank linkages.

Speaking at a virtual review meeting on Wednesday, the Collector called for effective implementation of SHG loans, bank linkage loans, and central government schemes like MUDRA and Stand Up India. The meeting focused on the support extended through MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) and included participation from Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, MEPMA PD Ravindra, Lead District Manager Viswanatha Reddy, and several other municipal officials.

Dr Venkateswar highlighted that SHG women should not only utilise financial assistance through MEPMA but also aim to expand their existing enterprises and establish new units. Citing examples such as rapid transport vehicles, ‘Thrupti’ canteens, tourism services, and ‘Amruthamitra’ projects, he said such special initiatives can help more women become successful entrepreneurs.

He instructed officials to achieve set targets under these schemes and work towards creating livelihood opportunities not just for SHG members but also their family members. This, he said, would pave the way for broader economic development and true women’s empowerment.