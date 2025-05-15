Live
- Collector emphasises public awareness during mock drill
- Take steps to distribute groundnut seeds for Kharif: Collector
- Musk posts dance video of Tesla robot
- Disburse loans to beneficiaries under PM Surya Ghar: Collector
- TikTok Unveils ‘AI Alive’ to Animate Photos into Short Videos with Simple Prompts
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 15 May, 2025
- Paramita CBSE students excel in Class 10 results
- ‘Swift action needed for development in forest areas’
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 15 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 15 May, 2025
Collector stresses need for stronger SHG support
Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar underlined the importance of strengthening financial support for members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs)...
Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar underlined the importance of strengthening financial support for members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through various government schemes and bank linkages.
Speaking at a virtual review meeting on Wednesday, the Collector called for effective implementation of SHG loans, bank linkage loans, and central government schemes like MUDRA and Stand Up India. The meeting focused on the support extended through MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) and included participation from Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, MEPMA PD Ravindra, Lead District Manager Viswanatha Reddy, and several other municipal officials.
Dr Venkateswar highlighted that SHG women should not only utilise financial assistance through MEPMA but also aim to expand their existing enterprises and establish new units. Citing examples such as rapid transport vehicles, ‘Thrupti’ canteens, tourism services, and ‘Amruthamitra’ projects, he said such special initiatives can help more women become successful entrepreneurs.
He instructed officials to achieve set targets under these schemes and work towards creating livelihood opportunities not just for SHG members but also their family members. This, he said, would pave the way for broader economic development and true women’s empowerment.