Collector Sumeet Kumar, PO Ronanki Gopala Krishna receive Red Cross award

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Governor and Indian Red Cross Society State president Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitated Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumeet Kumar and ITDA Project Officer Ronanki Gopala Krishna for organising blood donation camps and blood collection programmes conducted by Indian Red Cross Society in the district.

The Governor presented awards to the Collector and the PO at Red Cross award ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday. On the occasion, the Governor appreciated the services rendered by the Red Cross and suggested increasing the blood reserves further.

He promised to grant a Maha Prasthanam ambulance from the Red Cross grant to the district as requested by the Collector and the PO. The Governor said that he will attend the mega medical and blood donation camp to be organised in Paderu ITDA next month.