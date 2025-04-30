Collector takes new initiatives for road safety

Puttaparthi: Collector T.S. Chetan stressed the need for coordinated and strategic action to prevent road accidents across the district. Chairing the district-level Road Safety Committee review meeting held at the Mini Conference Hall of the Collectorate on Tuesday, he urged departments to work in unison for effective implementation. During the meeting, superintendent of police V Ratna, District Transport Officer Karuna Sagar Reddy, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, and officials from various departments participated. He proposed forming a committee to identify accident-prone areas and take corrective measures.

He also reviewed the implementation of decisions taken in the previous meeting. He directed the police and transport departments to conduct special drives against drunk driving and riding without helmets. Awareness programs on road safety laws must be conducted, especially for students. The District Educational Officer was instructed to ensure strict inspections of school buses, including the installation of CCTV cameras at the rear of vehicles. The Collector also directed organizing awareness sessions for parents of school children, particularly those studying in private schools.

Further directives included enhancing lighting and road widening at Penukonda Sri Krishnadevaraya statue junction, ensuring youth awareness on helmet usage, and intensifying safety campaigns to reduce two-wheeler accidents in the district. Also present were Kadiri MVI Srinivasa Rao, NHAI officer Bharat, DEO Krishtappa, DCH Officer Thipendra Naik, R&B SC Sanjeeva Rao, Panchayat Raj official Muralimohan, RTC GM Madhusudan, and officials from theDistrict Claim Settlement Committee and Road Safety Committee.