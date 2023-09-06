Collector takes part in Teachers’ Day celebration

Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy stressed the need to teach valued based education with discipline.

He addressed a meeting held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here on Tuesday on the occasion of Teachers Day. He said that the teachers will teach education and try to mould students as useful citizens. He said that the private education institutions are giving top priority to the education which led to falling of values.

He felt there is a need to make changes in the education sector. He urged the teachers to draw inspiration from Dr Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan and follow his footsteps who brought name and fame to the teacher post.

MLA Mustafa said never forget the teacher who taught lessons and worked for the development of students. He further said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced many welfare schemes for students and urged the eligible to avail the facilities provided by the government.

State Libraries chairman Mandapati Seshagiri Rao recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced revolutionary changes in the education sector and improved the quality of education.

Later, they felicitated 27 best teachers and presented mementos. APCO chairman, Ganja Chiranjeevi, DEO Sailaja and deputy mayor Sajeela were present.