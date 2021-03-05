Collector Vivek Yadav reviews arrangements for Maha Sivaratri

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for MahaSivaratri on March 11 and stressed on coordination among the officials.

He conducted a review meeting at Kotappakonda on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion,he directed the officials set up separate queue lines for old age persons, physically challenged and pregnant women visiting Kotappakonda.He instructed them to take steps to solve traffic problem on the hillock of Kotappakonda as many devotees are expected to visit the temple. He directed the officials to take steps for supply of ORS packets, drinking water and milk packets to the devotees standing in the queue for darshan of Trikoteswary Swamy on MahaSivaratri. He instructed the police department,revenue and endowments departments to work under supervision of one department. He suggested to use drone cameras to solve traffic problem.He saidthat he will appoint volunteers to regulate traffic to assist the police and directed the officials to supervise the arrangements at Kotappakonda from time to time.

He instructed the officials to sanitize the temple premises and conduct campaign about the necessity to follow Covid-19 protocol.He directed the officials to set up a medical camp.

Tenali sub-collector Mayur Ashok, Narasaraopet sub-collector Srinivas Nupur,Trikoteswara Swamy temple chairman Rama Krishna Kondala Rao, officials were present.