Collector warns farmers against excessive use of urea fertilizer

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has cautioned farmers against the excessive use of urea, stressing that it leads to harmful consequences for both soil and crops. Speaking on balanced fertilizer use, the Collector said that nitrogen, phosphorus, and potash are the primary nutrients essential for crop growth, and farmers often rely on chemical fertilizers to supplement deficiencies.

Urea (N-46%), widely available at affordable prices, is primarily used to meet nitrogen needs. However, he warned that overuse is causing multiple problems. Among the ill-effects listed: overuse of urea increases soil acidity, weakens soil health, reduces the availability of other nutrients, and leads to excessive vegetative growth. This makes crops more vulnerable to pests and diseases, delays flowering, extends crop duration, raises cultivation costs, and reduces product quality such as poor grain filling in cereals, weaker cotton lint, and lower sugar content in sugarcane. Highlighting proper usage methods, Dr Kumar suggested farmers mix 1 kg neem cake with every 5 kg of urea to slow nitrogen release and control pests.

Alternatively, soaking urea in toddy mud for 24 hours before application or mixing 100 kg urea with 2 kg tar, 1 liter kerosene, and 20 kg neem cake in submerged fields can improve efficiency. He also advised applying urea near the root zone, using it in split doses, spraying 2% urea solution in emergencies, and adopting green manures like sunhemp and pulses to reduce dependency.

The Collector urged farmers to follow soil test recommendations to maintain soil health, cut input costs, and achieve better yields.