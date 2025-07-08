Collector warns late-coming officials

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha has instructed the district officials to maintain punctuality in attending duty for Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) at the district Collectorate on every Monday.

He noticed some district officials came to the Collectorate late on Monday and expressed displeasure over not attending the duty on time. He instructed the staff to close the meeting hall sharp at 9.30 am.

The district administration every Monday conducts the PGRS at the Collectorate to solve the grievances of the people. Lakshmisha has warned that he would not hesitate to suspend the district officials who come late for the duty. He made it clear that any official failing to report to the Grievance Hall by 9:30 am would face suspension without exception.

He made a surprise inspection and noticed some officials attended the hall late although prior communication had been sent from the District Revenue Officer instructing officials to attend the meeting by 9:30 am.

Dr Lakshmisha instructed the staff to submit the attendance register by 10:00 am. He made it clear that any official arriving late or absent without prior permission will be suspended. He reiterated that punctuality is the true measure of an officer’s work discipline.

The collector urged all officials to work with the spirit of ‘Team NTR’ and treat the development of the district and resolution of public grievances as a collective responsibility. He called on everyone to strive to place NTR district at the forefront in governance and service delivery. Later, he announced that a total of 138 petitions were received during the session and the grievances will be addressed.

He visited Ignite Cell arranged at the Collectorate and spoke to the officials. He instructed the officials of the Department of employment and training to conduct job melas and help the youth get jobs.