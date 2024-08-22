Live
- 2 panchayat staff nabbed by ACB
- IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work
- Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification
- Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
- Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
- Civic apathy claims life of 8-yr-old girl
- Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 270 Crores in Just Six Days
- Sachin Pilot Condemns Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder, Calls For Exemplary Punishment
- MLC Amer Ali Khan congratulated
- Camp to identify needs of disabled held
Collector warns of action against unauthorised hostels
Paderu (ASR District) : District collector AS Dinesh Kumar monitored students’ health undergoing treatment at Paderu General Hospital on Wednesday following food poisoning incident. He confirmed that the Kailashapatnam hostel in Kot Uratla mandal was seized. He informed that action will be taken against unauthorised hostels in the district. He also reported the identification of two unauthorised hostels in Chintapalli and Rampachodavaram mandals of Alluri district. An investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken. He said inspections will be carried out across the district in coordination with the welfare department, ICDS, police, and revenue officials.
