Collector warns of action against unauthorised hostels
Collector AS Dinesh Kumar visiting hostel students undergoing treatment at Paderu General Hospital on Wednesday

District collector AS Dinesh Kumar monitored students’ health undergoing treatment at Paderu General Hospital on Wednesday following food poisoning incident.

Paderu (ASR District) : District collector AS Dinesh Kumar monitored students’ health undergoing treatment at Paderu General Hospital on Wednesday following food poisoning incident. He confirmed that the Kailashapatnam hostel in Kot Uratla mandal was seized. He informed that action will be taken against unauthorised hostels in the district. He also reported the identification of two unauthorised hostels in Chintapalli and Rampachodavaram mandals of Alluri district. An investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken. He said inspections will be carried out across the district in coordination with the welfare department, ICDS, police, and revenue officials.

