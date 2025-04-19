Collector welcomes dist in-charge Minister in Anantapur

Anantapuram: District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V extended a warm welcome to district in-charge Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath, during his official visit to Anantapur. On the occasion of the Minister’s tour, a special reception was organized at the R&B Guest House in Anantapur.

Dr. Vinod Kumar formally met the Minister and greeted him with a bouquet as a mark of respect and welcome. Also present were District SP P. Jagadeesh, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, local MLAs, and other senior officials.