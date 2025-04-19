  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Collector welcomes dist in-charge Minister in Anantapur

Collector welcomes dist in-charge Minister in Anantapur
x
Highlights

District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V extended a warm welcome to district in-charge Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath, during his official visit to Anantapur. On the occasion of the Minister’s tour, a special reception was organized at the R&B Guest House in Anantapur.

Anantapuram: District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V extended a warm welcome to district in-charge Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath, during his official visit to Anantapur. On the occasion of the Minister’s tour, a special reception was organized at the R&B Guest House in Anantapur.

Dr. Vinod Kumar formally met the Minister and greeted him with a bouquet as a mark of respect and welcome. Also present were District SP P. Jagadeesh, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, local MLAs, and other senior officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick