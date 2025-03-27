Collectors devise plans to develop districts

Vijayawada: Following the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the District Collectors have formulated action plans for district-wise development. They presented detailed reports on the projects and proposed initiatives.

East Godavari Collector Prashanthi reported that natural farming is being implemented in 213 villages, with 15 drones used for agricultural purposes, covering 600 to 700 acres daily and spraying 12 to 15 acres. Plans are in place to expand horticulture to 5,000 hectares and oil palm cultivation to 22,000 hectares. Additionally, a biofuel plant is set to be inaugurated soon.

Land acquisition for 10 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) sanctioned in the district will be expedited. Furthermore, 10,000 houses are under construction, and significant measures are being undertaken to boost tourism, including the establishment of two five-star hotels in Rajahmundry. An international flower exhibition festival is also planned in Rajahmundry this August.

Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan announced the establishment of a manufacturing cluster near Peddapuram and a tourism circuit connecting Annavaram, Pithapuram, Kakinada Hope Island, and Coringa Mangrove Forest. Strategies are being implemented to achieve a 15% growth rate.

He also highlighted key issues in the district, including a 27-kilometer-long coastal erosion problem requiring preventive measures, the absence of sand reaches, 1,246 acres of saline land along the coastal region, and a need for Rs 500 crore to reconstruct OPG blocks at GGH hospital.

Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar emphasized the unique geographical nature of Konaseema, describing it as an island within an island. Plans are underway to establish five geo-textile units, bring 1,000 acres under cocoa cultivation, and allocate an additional 2,000 acres for banana cultivation.

Mahesh highlighted Konaseema’s rich heritage and cultural significance, with numerous temples and tourist attractions. Over 15,000 individuals from the region work in Middle Eastern countries. Efforts are being made to enhance the value of agricultural products such as coconut, banana, and cocoa.

Eluru Collector K Vetriselvi stated that the district has a 4,000-acre land bank, with palm oil cultivation being promoted on a large scale. This initiative is expected to generate an annual income of Rs 4 lakh per farmer.

Land has also been designated for setting up industries and MSMEs. On the tourism front, a one-day package covering temples like Dwarka Tirumala, Devipatnam Gundapochamma Temple, and Papikondalu has been designed to promote temple tourism.