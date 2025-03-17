Live
Collectors extend wishes to SSC students
Ahead of the SSC public examinations set to commence on Monday, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Chittoor District In-charge Collector G Vidyadhari extended their best wishes to the students appearing for the exams.
They advised students to reach their respective examination centres by 9 am — at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start at 9.30 am — to avoid last-minute rush and stress.
The officials emphasised that a calm and focused mindset is crucial for students to perform well. They assured that stringent arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the exams. Additionally, students travelling from remote areas can avail of free transportation by displaying their hall tickets on buses, allowing them to reach their centres on time without any hassle.
The SSC public examinations will be held from March 17 to March 31, while open school examinations will continue until April 1. Across the two districts, a total of 282 examination centres have been established to accommodate 49,904 regular students and 2,184 open school candidates.
Parents and students are urged to adhere to the guidelines issued by the district administrations to facilitate a smooth examination experience.