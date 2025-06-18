Collectors step in to allay farmers’ fears on mango procurement

Tirupati / Chittoor: In a bid to allay the growing concerns among mango farmers over procurement issues, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Chittoor District In-charge Collector G Vidyadhari assured that the State Government is fully committed to supporting Totapuri mango farmers in all aspects.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati and Chittoor, the Collectors urged farmers not to panic, stating that the government is taking all necessary steps to safeguard their interests.

They highlighted that favourable climatic conditions and precautionary measures taken by farmers have led to a significant increase in mango yield this season. However, international market dynamics, particularly the impact of the Ukraine war, have caused a sharp decline in mango pulp exports.

The duo noted that companies like Parle, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi have been sourcing heavily from markets in neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, especially from the Krishnagiri market. This led to a surplus in pulp stock over the last two seasons.

To address this situation, the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed procurement of Totapuri mangoes at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs.12 per kilogram to ensure that no farmer incurs losses. Of this, Rs.8 will be paid by processing units, while the remaining Rs.4 will be provided as a subsidy by the State Government.

Officials will be present at every ramp and market yard to supervise the procurement process at processing units. Farmers have been advised not to harvest mangoes prematurely and to wait until the fruits reach optimal ripeness to avoid spoilage.

The government has also promised to provide the Rs.4 subsidy per kilogram up to the last kilo procured, ensuring complete coverage for all farmers.

The Collectors cautioned against farmers rushing to mandis, traders, or pulp industries before harvest is fully ready, as doing so may lead to extended waiting times at processing units and potential fruit damage.

Tirupati Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Horticulture Officer Dasaratharami Reddy, and other officials were present during the Tirupati press conference.

Later, Dr Venkateswar visited several pulp units and recommended that they implement a token system for mango farmers to ensure a smooth first-come, first-serve procurement process.

For any queries, farmers in Tirupati district can contact the helpline at 0877-2236007, while those in Chittoor district may call 08572-242777 or 9491077325 for assistance.