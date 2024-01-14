Live
Colourful Rangolis allure
Tirupati: A special Rangoli competition was organised under the joint supervision of Chervireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and his son and TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri YSRCP candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Thummalagunta Tirupati rural mandal on Saturday.
Several woman adonred the ground with a myriad of colourful Rangoli designs, leaving the onlookers mesmerised. The event witnessed a considerable turnout of women and students, who showcased their talent and creativity through the intricate Rangoli designs. The event, conducted in the context of the Sankranti festival, received massive participation and generated significant interest. The Rangoli competition was conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm, with the judging panel meticulously evaluating each entry before declaring the winners. VVIP trolly was presented to Kumari, the first prize winner; cookware set was given to Lakshmi as second prize; kitchen set was given to Latha as third prize; and Swarna received fourth prize. Besides, prizes were given to all the participants to encourage them and for their exceptional talent.
WIPRO Line One Manager Rammurthy, Line Two Manager Lakshmi Narasaiah, FME Karthik, JSO Ram Mohan and others participated.