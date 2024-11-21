Combined Chittoor district shivers with fevers

Tirupati : The combined Chittoor district is grappling with an alarming surge in fever cases, with hospitals across the region struggling to manage the influx of patients. The majority of these cases are attributed to viral fevers, exacerbated by poor sanitation particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

At Tirupati’s Ruia Hospital, over 100 fever cases are being reported daily in the general medicine and paediatrics departments alone. Approximately 70 inpatients occupy beds in these wings at any given time. The scenario is no different in Chittoor Government Hospital, primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and private hospitals across the district, all of which are witnessing overcrowded outpatient units.

Doctors confirm that seasonal fevers are common during this period, but the intensity of viral fevers this year is concerning. Patients, particularly children, are severely affected by persistent body and joint pains. According to Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, most cases are viral in nature, though instances of malaria, chikungunya, and dengue have also been reported.

“Some patients show symptoms of malaria, but their test results come back negative, likely due to prior medication. Regardless, we are providing symptomatic treatment, and there is no shortage of medicines,” Dr Ravi Prabhu assured.

For those seeking treatment in private hospitals, the cost of extensive tests and medicines has added a significant financial burden. Many families, already struggling with illness, are now facing mounting medical expenses.

Tirupati district has reported 306 dengue cases this year, while Chittoor district has registered 285. Though official records show no new dengue cases this week in Tirupati district, experts suspect underreporting.

District medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr U Sreehari emphasised that fever cases are sporadic, not confined to a single hotspot. A fever survey, conducted between the 10th and 20th of each month, is currently ongoing to identify and treat symptomatic individuals. Encouragingly, dengue cases show a decreasing trend, despite the districts surpassing 300 cases this year.

It was learnt that poor sanitation remains the root cause of the viral fever surge. Residents of several areas report unhygienic surroundings, which serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Urban areas, including Tirupati are no exception, where heaps of garbage at several locations could be seen. Villages face even worse conditions, lacking basic sanitation infrastructure.

With mosquito populations increasing unchecked and fogging operations absent, the crisis demands immediate attention. Both Panchayat Raj and municipal administration departments are urged to take swift action to improve sanitation and control the spread of disease. The district administration and healthcare authorities face an urgent challenge to mitigate the crisis.