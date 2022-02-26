Come clean on Viveka murder, TDP cheif dares CM

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he had no moral responsibility to come clean on the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Naidu termed it as deplorable that the Chief Minister was extending all the required support and patronage to the killers of his own paternal uncle. The accused persons were trying to threaten and intimidate the CBI officers who were presently investigating the case.

Addressing a meeting of sarpanches here, the TDP chief recalled how they tried to stain the TDP image with the blood of slain Vivekananda Reddy. But now, the truth had come out after the CBI took up an in-depth investigation following a court petition filed by Viveka's daughter and Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Sunitha Reddy.

He said that YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy's name clearly surfaced in the CBI probe. The local CI was informed about Viveka's death over the phone. He was told that it was a fatal heart attack. When he came to the spot along with three constables, they were not allowed to go inside. Only the CI was allowed to take a look at the body. The CI was asked to shut his mouth when he questioned how it could be a heart attack when there was so much blood. Chandrababu Naidu reminded the CM of his responsibility to place the facts before the public. The CBI probe ascertained that professionals from the hospital of Dr Gangi Reddy to stitch the bleeding wounds on Viveka's body unauthorisedly. Later, brightly coloured flowers were sprinkled to hide the blood stains inside Viveka house.

The TDP chief accused CM of perpetrating 'murder politics' in order to terrify and silence all sections of people. The YSRCP regime stooped to the level of starting character assassination against even Vivekananda Reddy who was brutally killed three years ago. They were launching counter attacks to bury the truth surrounding the Viveka murder.