Come to Assembly, stop spreading lies, Jagan told

Vijayawada : Minister for information and public relations K Parthasarathy challenged former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Assembly sessions and discuss the issues, instead of resorting to propaganda against the NDA government. He said the state was pushed into debt trap by the previous YSRCP government.

Speaking to media persons at TDP central office on Wednesday, the minister said that the NDA government has been distributing increased pension at doorstep as per election promise. He said the government is going to distribute pensions on August 1 and released Rs 2,737 crore towards it a day before. He said while the state was caught in debt trap due to wrongdoings of Jagan government, now after the NDA government came to power investors are looking forward to Andhra Pradesh for investment posing their confidence in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Parthasarathy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a campaign of lies and staged a dharna in Delhi. “The YSRCP has been resorting to false propaganda on Aarogyasri scheme also, though the its government failed to clear Aarogyasri dues to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore to hospitals. The YSRCP government also failed to clear the bills of those who supplied food in government hospitals,” he said.

The minister said that during the previous TDP government, the Aarogyasri scheme covered around 1.2 crore people and Rs 50,330 crore was spent for 12 lakh people. He said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were committed for protection of health of people and were trying to improve the health schemes.

The minister said YSRCP should propagate its own achievements instead of spreading false news through various sources to divert the attention of people. The YSRCP is trying to tarnish the image of Andhra Pradesh and the people who rejected it will again teach a lesson to it, he added.