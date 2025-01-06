Commission on SC Sub-Castes Classification tours Prakasam

Ongole: Chairman of the Single-Member Commission on SC Sub-caste Classification Rajiv Ranjan Mishra conducted an extensive tour of the Prakasam district on Sunday, visiting several SC colonies and educational institutions.

Mishra began his visit at Madiga Palle in Maddipadu, where he interacted with residents to understand their living conditions and received representations about their concerns. He then inspected the Government Boys’ Hostel in Maddipadu, where he reviewed the facilities, teaching methods, and dining arrangements.

During his visit to the hostel, Mishra engaged with students, testing their academic abilities and conducting an impromptu reading session. He encouraged the students to pursue higher education and achieve greater heights in their futures.

Later at Maddirallapadu village in Naguluppalapadu mandal, the chairman inspected the SC colony, walking through the streets and engaging with residents about their living conditions and challenges. He also visited the Social Welfare Department’s Girls’ Hostels 2 and 3 in Bhagyanagar, Ongole. He inspected the kitchen facilities and discussed the menu details and accommodation arrangements with officials and students. District Revenue Officer Chinna Obulesu, Ongole Revenue Divisional Officer Lakshmi Prasanna, Social Welfare DD Laxma Nayak, SC Corporation ED Arjun Nayak, and other local officials accompanied the Chairman during his visit.