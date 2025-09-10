Live
- Indian knowledge is supreme: Allam
- Bollineni Nursing college students honoured by Guv
- SVCE holds smart communication skills training
- Telangana govt sets up relief centre for to assist those stranded in Nepal
- Tirupati farmers hit streets demanding urea procurement
- Australia approves world-first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia
- Nepal's Gen Z Movement Demands Constitutional Reform And Asset Recovery After Government Collapse
- Deepika Padukone Turns Baker for Daughter Dua’s First Birthday
- PWD’s greenery maintenance: Tree pruning on roads every sixth month
- Delhi Floods: Atishi urges govt to announce immediate relief for flood-hit families
Commissioner hails collective efforts of all depts in Chaviti celebrations
Tirupati: The spiritual fervour of Ganesh Chavithi echoed across pilgrim city as celebrations concluded on a successful note, thanks to meticulous...
Tirupati: The spiritual fervour of Ganesh Chavithi echoed across pilgrim city as celebrations concluded on a successful note, thanks to meticulous coordination and collective effort from civic officials, police, and various departments.
At an appreciation meet held here on Tuesday, Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya applauded the tireless service of every individual who ensured the festivities unfolded without a hitch.
“From immersion arrangements to city management, each one worked with a sense of responsibility that made the celebrations seamless,” the Commissioner remarked, while also underlining the importance of reviewing this year’s conduct to avoid shortcomings in future.
She assured that development works at Vinayaka Sagar would be expedited to enhance next year’s festivities. The event was marked by warm gestures, as participants were felicitated with portraits of Lord Vinayaka.
Adding to the spirit, immersion committee convener Samanchi Srinivas requested a dedicated office for the committee to streamline future activities.