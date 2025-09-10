Commissioner hails collective efforts of all depts in Chaviti celebrations

Tirupati: The spiritual fervour of Ganesh Chavithi echoed across pilgrim city as celebrations concluded on a successful note, thanks to meticulous coordination and collective effort from civic officials, police, and various departments.

At an appreciation meet held here on Tuesday, Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya applauded the tireless service of every individual who ensured the festivities unfolded without a hitch.

“From immersion arrangements to city management, each one worked with a sense of responsibility that made the celebrations seamless,” the Commissioner remarked, while also underlining the importance of reviewing this year’s conduct to avoid shortcomings in future.

She assured that development works at Vinayaka Sagar would be expedited to enhance next year’s festivities. The event was marked by warm gestures, as participants were felicitated with portraits of Lord Vinayaka.

Adding to the spirit, immersion committee convener Samanchi Srinivas requested a dedicated office for the committee to streamline future activities.