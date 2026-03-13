Commissioner pushes CCTV cams installation to check waste dumping

Tirupati: MunicipalCorporation Commissioner N Mourya, along with the officials from Smart City, Keltron and Apcons, inspected installation of CCTV cameras going on under Smart City project here on Thursday.

She directed the civic body to leverage these high-tech cameras for monitoring and penalising littering, including trash dumping on roads, in drains and construction waste from buildings. Violators will receive online fines to eliminate garbage piles across the city.

The project encompasses 20 major junctions and 111 key locations, with all cameras integrated into a central Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) for round-the-clock surveillance. Special lenses will target high-problem areas for littering detection.

The Commissioner further said that nine new cameras set up on Zoo Park road will track wildlife movements to issue early warnings and prevent accidents. This expands Tirupati's existing network of thousands of citywide cameras for enhanced security and urban management.

Mourya emphasised that these initiatives will ensure cleaner streets, deter anti-social activities, and improve overall safety.

She also reviewed the rollout of Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) at 20 junctions, which will dynamically adjust signal timings based on real-time vehicle flow to reduce congestion and prioritize ambulances. Traffic violators will face instant e-challans captured by the cameras, aligning with broader Smart City goals to minimise accidents and optimise flow.

She urged citizens to participate in cleanliness drives and adhere to traffic rules, fostering a developed Tirupati without fines.

SE Syam Sundar, EE Ravi, traffic police officials, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah were present.