Commissioner reviews pending development works
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya urged the officials concerned to take steps for the completion of all the pending development works in the city. She also instructed them to focus on taxes including water, property and advertisement boards.
On Monday, she held a meeting with the heads of various departments including engineering, revenue and health departments. Pointing out that several advertisers have reportedly didn’t pay the fee for the boards that they put up at many places. She directed the officials not to allow any such unauthorised advertisements in the city. Mourya told the health department to take up night sweeping in crowded places, streets, surrounding temples and choultries, where pilgrim movement is more, to keep the areas clean. The officials were also told to inspect streets to find out any leakage of underground drainage. The Commissioner also reviewed pending issue of TDR bonds, unauthorised layouts, Settipalli lands etc during the meeting.
Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Mohan, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, DEs Mahesh, Lalitha, Venkata Prasad, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy and others attended the meeting.