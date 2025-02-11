Common devotees to get priority during Brahmotsavams

Srisailam (Nandyal): A committee of ministers directed the Srisailam temple authorities and district administration to prioritise the convenience of general devotees visiting the temple during Maha Sivaratri which falls on February 26. They emphasised the need for strict measures to prevent stampedes and ensure a smooth and fulfilling darshan of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy.

A high-level review meeting was conducted on Monday at the Command Control Room located in the Annadanam Complex of the temple premises. The meeting was attended by endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad, home minister V. Anitha, roads and buildings, infrastructure and investments minister BC Janardhan Reddy, district collector G Raja Kumari, MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, endowments commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, district SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, joint collector C Vishnu Charan, festival officer Chandrasekhar Azad, and temple EO M Srinivasa Rao. The officials were given clear directives regarding the arrangements for Maha Sivaratri.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasised the importance of implementing a well-structured plan to avoid overcrowding and ensure a smooth darshan of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy. They stated that as per the directions of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Brahmotsavams must be conducted with utmost prestige and grandeur. The ministers highlighted that the expected number of devotees this year could increase by 30 per cent compared to last year, and arrangements should be made accordingly to handle the crowd efficiently.

Endowments minister Ramanarayana Reddy reiterated that the Chief Minister had issued orders to conduct the upcoming Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams with grandeur. He instructed officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure every devotee receives the blessings of the deities. He also suggested identifying proper holding areas and parking zones and arranging free mini-vehicles to transport devotees from parking areas to the temple.

The ministers directed that during the 11-day celebrations, milk, drinking water, biscuits, and light snacks should be distributed to devotees standing in queue lines. Special arrangements should be made for women with infants by providing them with milk and biscuits. Additionally, from February 24 to 27, free laddus should be distributed to devotees waiting in queue lines.

To address traffic congestion, the endowments department is ready to provide six drone cameras to the police department for better monitoring.

For devotees undertaking a 40 km padayatra (pilgrimage on foot), special teams should be deployed in local Chenchu tribal hamlets to provide drinking water, biscuits, and other essentials.

The ministers also directed that forest check-posts and temple check posts should allow free movement of vehicles during the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams.

Prior to the meeting, temple EO Srinivasa Rao gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the ongoing preparations for the Brahmotsavams.

Endowments commissioner and other officials inspected queue lines and issued further directives to the officials concerned based on their observations.