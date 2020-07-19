'Community Policing' programme organised in East Godavari Agency villages

Kakinada: As part of community policing, a program was organised under the directions of Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Additional SP K Kumar, Rampachodavaram Additional SP G Bindu Madhav in the Agency area to improve coordination with the tribal students and help improve their quality of life.



On Wednesday, they visited the Buradakota, Ganganuru, Koppula Kota, Tangedu Kota and G Vatti Gadda low-lying areas in the agency and participated in various programmes. They interacted with the public for better understanding of locals' problems and also to remove mistrust associated with the conventional policing. Additional SP K Kumar said that community policing will help the police develop a bond with the tribes.

The children were educated about the various career opportunities available for them. ASP Bindu Madhav educated about stress management in exams and strategies to score good marks in exams by distinguished educationists. Later they distributed the blankets and umbrellas to the agency people. CI A L S Ravi Kumar, SI G Satish and others were present.