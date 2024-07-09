Compensation paid to kin of deceased worker

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Srijana on Monday handed over a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the worker who died in the Ultra Tech cement company boiler explosion at Budavada village near Jaggaiahpet on Sunday.

Collector Srijana visited Budavada village and consoled the family members of the accident victims. She handed over the cheque to the kin of the victim, who died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

She announced Rs 25 lakh compensation will be paid to the seriously wounded worker and Rs 5 lakh to the workers sustained minor injury. She assured that a job will be provided to the kin of the worker who died in the boiler explosion. Collector also stated that children of injured workers will be admitted in Gurukula schools on their request.

Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal Tataiah, Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, Nandigama RDO A Ravindra Rao and other officials were present.