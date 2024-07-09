  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Compensation paid to kin of deceased worker

Collector G Srijana on Monday handing over a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the worker died in the Ultra Tech cement company boiler explosion at Budavada village near Jaggaiahpet on Sunday
x

Collector G Srijana on Monday handing over a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the worker died in the Ultra Tech cement company boiler explosion at Budavada village near Jaggaiahpet on Sunday

Highlights

NTR district collector G Srijana on Monday handed over a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the worker who died in the Ultra Tech cement company boiler explosion at Budavada village near Jaggaiahpet on Sunday.

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Srijana on Monday handed over a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the worker who died in the Ultra Tech cement company boiler explosion at Budavada village near Jaggaiahpet on Sunday.

Collector Srijana visited Budavada village and consoled the family members of the accident victims. She handed over the cheque to the kin of the victim, who died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

She announced Rs 25 lakh compensation will be paid to the seriously wounded worker and Rs 5 lakh to the workers sustained minor injury. She assured that a job will be provided to the kin of the worker who died in the boiler explosion. Collector also stated that children of injured workers will be admitted in Gurukula schools on their request.

Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal Tataiah, Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, Nandigama RDO A Ravindra Rao and other officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X