Compensation Will Be Given To Damaged Crops: Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: District in-charge minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju assured that the government would provide compensation to all farmers whose crops were damaged due to flood. He along with home minister Mekathoti Sucharita, visited flood-affected agriculture fields at Yendraivagu Stream, Narukullapadu,Madduru in Amaravati mandal on Tuesday. They interacted with the farmers whose crop was damaged due to flood in the mandal and enquired about amount they had spent for cultivating. Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju said that he would take the details of loss to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and take steps to pay compensation.



Home minister Sucharita said due to floods all the streams were overflowing and agriculture fields and horticulture fields were still submerged. She said there was a need to desilt the streams and assured that she would take up the problem with the Chief Minister.

District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and officials explained details of inundation of crops to Sucharita and Sri Ranganadha Raju.

Meanwhile, floodwater started receding in the district. Agriculture fields and horticulture crops are still under water in Kolluru, Kollipara, Bhattiprolu, Krosuru, Amaravati ,Tadepalli, Vemuru and Repalle mandals. District administration has set up two relief camps at Penumudi and Pallepallepalem villages and shifted around 350 persons the them. The officials are expecting that the floodwater to recede within one or two days.

Enumeration teams started assessment of crop damage caused by flood. Joint director of agriculture Dr M Vijaya Bharati said, "If floodwater recedes within a day, there will be no crop loss. Our teams started enumeration process to assess crop damage."