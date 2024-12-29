Compensation will be paid to farmers, MLA Amilineni assures

Anantapur: MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to provide compensation to the farmers, who gave up their lands in advance to complete canal work that brings water to Bhairavani Tippa project (BTP).

Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminararyana, Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivas and others participated in the BTP Ayacut farmers’ meeting held here on Saturday. Earlier, they released 6.48 lakh fish seedlings into Bhairavani Tippa Project and the MP and MLAs along with the officials lifted sluice gates of right and left canals and released water.

MLA Surendra Babu said that Kalyanadurg is mostly home to horticultural crops, and if irrigation water is provided, local farmers will grow more crops. He promised that compensation will be paid to the farmers, who gave their lands to the canal soon, the canal work will be completed and water will be brought to 114 ponds along with BTP. He informed that this year water is being supplied to 1,760 acres under the right canal, as promised during 2024 electioneering. Responding to the YSRCP ranks protesting for the hike in power charges, the MLA replied that the TDP government has not increased electricity charges except for the mistakes done by the previous government.