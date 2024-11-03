Complete hospital works on a fast pace says TTD EO J Syamala Rao

Tirupati : TTD EO J Syamala Rao has ordered engineering officers to complete the construction of Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology, Central Drug Store and other buildings under the hospital quickly and make them accessible to the patients.

The EO, along with SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar, reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients in various departments of Super Specialty Hospital on Saturday. Along with the main departments, the heads of departments like general surgery, general medicine, neurology and others were also reviewed and the treatments being done in their departments.

Later, the EO also discussed in length on the steps to be taken to provide better facilities and increase the number of patients. He inspected operation theaters on the third floor of the general ward and Padmavati Hospital and gave several suggestions to the hospital staff. The EO inspected patient attendants’ room and spoke to the people waiting there about food and medical facilities being provided by TTD. The patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the quality of medical care and other facilities provided by TTD.

TTD CE Satyanarayana, SE Manoharam, EEs Prasad and Mallikharjuna Prasad, SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, RMO Dr Kotireddy, Nursing Deputy Director Prabhavathi, other doctors and officials participated were present.