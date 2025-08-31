Live
Complete ICCC works by November: Smart City MD
Tirupati: Smart City Managing Director and Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has instructed the officials to ensure completion of Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) works by this November.
Tirupati: Smart City Managing Director and Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has instructed the officials to ensure completion of Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) works by this November.
During a review meeting held on Saturday, the Commissioner assessed the progress of the ICCC project being undertaken under the Smart City Mission. She emphasised the importance of installing CCTV cameras across all major locations in the city to strengthen surveillance and urban management.
She directed the concerned agency to complete the temporary Command Control Center by the end of September, initiate the go-live operations in the second week of October, and make the full-fledged ICCC operational by the end of November 2025.
SE Syam Sundar, EE Ravi, DE Raju were present.